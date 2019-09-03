Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Defeat by Bangladesh ends Scotland's hopes

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland v Bangladesh, Dundee Scotland 49-6 (eight overs) K Bryce 21 Bangladesh 104-4 (17 overs) N Sultana 35 Bangladesh win by 13 runs (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) Scorecard (external site)

Scotland fell short on the DLS method in Dundee

Scotland's hopes of reaching the Women's T20 World Cup are over after a 13-run defeat by Bangladesh in Dundee.

The hosts had to win to have a chance of progressing to the semi-finals of the qualification tournament.

Bangladesh posted 104-4 and Scotland, chasing an eight-overs target of 63 on the DLS method in the rain-hit match, fell short with 49-6.

Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea progress from Group A to the semi-finals alongside Thailand and Ireland.