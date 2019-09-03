Leus du Plooy: Derbyshire batsman signs new contract until 2022

Leus du Plooy signed for Derbyshire on a Kolpak deal in April

South Africa-born batsman Leus du Plooy has signed a new deal with Derbyshire until the end of the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old left-hander has scored 385 runs, including one century and two fifties, so far this summer in his debut County Championship campaign.

He has also helped Derbyshire reach the last eight of the T20 Blast.

"For a player to adapt so quickly is very promising and we are excited about how Leus will develop," said Derbyshire head of cricket Dave Houghton.