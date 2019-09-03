Mithali Raj: India's record run-scorer retires from T20 internationals

Mithali Raj has played more than 300 internationals in all formats - the only woman to do so

India's Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from international T20s.

Raj, 36, who is highest run-scorer in the women's international game, will focus on the one-day World Cup in 2021 and has pulled out of the upcoming T20 series against South Africa.

The batter, who made her India T20 debut in 2006, says it is her "dream" to win the 50-over World Cup.

Raj led India in 32 T20 matches, including three World Cups.

She amassed 2,364 T20 runs in 89 matches and hit an unbeaten 30 off 32 balls in her last T20 outing against England in March.

New Zealand will host the 2021 World Cup.