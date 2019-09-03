Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer 'all for' battle with Australia's Steve Smith

Jofra Archer (left) struck Steve Smith on the arm and in the neck in the second Test at Lord's

England pace bowler Jofra Archer is "all for the battle" with Australia's Steve Smith but says he is "not trying to scare" the batsman.

Smith missed the third Ashes Test at Headingley with concussion after he was struck on the neck by a 92mph delivery from Archer.

However, Smith is set to return for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, with the five-match series tied at 1-1.

"He's a tough nut. I'm just here to get him out," Archer told BBC Sport.

"I'm all for the battle, but I'm not going to get caught up in it either. There's other players we need to get out as well."

England claimed a dramatic one-wicket win at Headingley to level the series, but holders Australia will retain the Ashes if they win either of the final two Tests.

Smith has been the standout player in the series so far, scoring 378 runs in three innings, including two centuries in the first Test at Edgbaston.

He was forced to retire hurt on 80 after he was struck by Archer at Lord's and also took a blow to the arm in a battling innings.

He returned to make 92 but was later replaced by concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne in the second innings as Australia survived to draw the Test.

Asked if he thought Smith feared him, Archer said: "I don't know. He came back to bat, he's a tough nut.

"He's a world-class batter - he's number one in the rankings. He's probably one of the more important wickets we need to get, but not the only wicket.

"I'm not trying to scare him either, I'm just trying to get him out."

Archer made his Test debut in the second match of the series at Lord's and impressed with his speed and accuracy.

He has taken 13 wickets in two Tests for England, including 6-45 in the first innings at Headingley.

The 24-year-old qualified to play for England in March, made his debut in May, bowled the super over as the hosts won the World Cup in July and made his Test debut a month later.

His pace has set him apart from the rest of the England attack, but Archer added: "It's all right to bowl fast but sometimes no-one is scared of fast bowling.

"We've seen that this series you've still got to get the guys out."