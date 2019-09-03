Ashes 2019: Craig Overton replaces Chris Woakes in England side for Old Trafford Test

Craig Overton made his England Test debut in the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia

Men's Ashes 2019: England v Australia, fourth Specsavers Test Venue: Old Trafford Dates: 4-8 September Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Craig Overton will replace Chris Woakes in the England team for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford, which starts on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Overton was added to England's squad as a replacement for James Anderson, who is out of the series with a calf injury.

He made his Test debut in the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia and dismissed Steve Smith for his first Test wicket.

The five-match series is tied at 1-1 with two Tests remaining.

England have also changed their batting order, with Joe Denly set to open alongside Rory Burns and Jason Roy moving down the order to four.

Somerset seamer Overton, 25, has taken seven wickets at an average of 42.28 in three Tests. His most recent appearance was the defeat by New Zealand in Auckland in March 2018.

All-rounder Woakes has taken nine wickets in the three Ashes Tests in the series and scored 112 runs in five innings.

England XI for fourth Test: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.