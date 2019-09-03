T20 World Cup Qualifier: Thailand claim two-run win over Ireland women

Ireland's women will face Bangladesh or Scotland in Thursday's semi-final

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier: Dundee, Scotland Ireland 90-9: Richardson 21, Waldron 14; Sutthiruang 3-14, Laomi 3-17 Thailand 92-7: Chalwal 24, Koncharoenkal 16; Paul 3-10, Richardson 2-15 Thailand won by two runs Scorecard (external website)

There was disappointment for Ireland's women as Thailand claimed a two-run win in the T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament in Dundee.

Thailand finished on 92-7 after heavy morning rain had restricted the game to 17 overs per side.

Leah Paul was the standout Irish bowler having taken three Thai wickets for 10 runs from three overs.

Ireland will face Bangladesh or Scotland in Thursday's semi-final in a bid to secure World Cup qualification.

Ireland's shaky start left them at 29-4 after seven overs. Although they battled back strongly, they lost four wickets in the last four overs as Thailand topped the pool.

"I think we struggled to build partnerships from the get-go and left ourselves too much to do," said Ireland skipper Laura Delany.

"We've got a young squad and I know that we'll be able to bounce back on Thursday."