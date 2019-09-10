County Championship: Middlesex collapse in response to Durham's low total

Tim Murtagh, who finished with figures of 3-32, was playing at Lord's for the first time since taking 5-13 against England for Ireland

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one): Durham 147: Handscombe 54; Finn 4-41, Murtagh 3-32 Middlesex 87-7: Malan 24; Raine 3-12, Rushworth 2-23 Durham (2 pts) lead Middlesex (3 pts) by 60 runs Scorecard

Durham fought back strongly by reducing Middlesex to 87-7 after being bowled out for just 147 on day one of their Division Two match at Lord's.

Former England paceman Steven Finn took 4-41 as Durham collapsed from 56-0, despite Australian Peter Handscomb top-scoring with 54 from 72 balls.

The hosts were soon in trouble in reply, with Ben Raine taking 3-12, including Dawid Malan's wicket for 24.

Play was suspended for bad light, with stumps called half an hour later.

Seventh-placed Middlesex started the game 18 points behind Northamptonshire in third, with Durham, in fifth, 10 points better off.

But the visitors failed to pick up any batting points as Middlesex, having won the toss and electing to field, dominated the opening two sessions thanks to fine bowling from Finn and Ireland's Tim Murtagh who finished with 3-32.

The home side immediately lost Nick Gubbins for a duck when it was their turn to bat and although Sam Robson, Stevie Eskinazi and Malan all passed 20, none could go on and three wickets went down for nine runs before the light ended play prematurely.