County Championship: Sussex bowl out promotion hopefuls Gloucestershire for 200

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Bristol County Ground (day one): Gloucestershire 200: Bracey 61; Jordan 3-49 Sussex 73-0: Salt 53*, Wells 6* Sussex (3 pts) trail Gloucestershire (1 pt) by 127 runs Scorecard

England international Chris Jordan took 3-49 as Sussex dominated promotion-chasing Gloucestershire on day one of their Division Two match at Bristol.

After opting to bowl first, Sussex were frustrated by Gloucestershire's England Lions opener James Bracey, who made 61.

But Bracey fell in a nightmare second session for the hosts as they slumped from 63-1 to 200 all out.

In response, Sussex then cruised to 73-0 from 16 overs, of which Philip Salt smashed 10 fours in his 53 not out.

At the start of the day, second-placed Gloucestershire were 16 points clear of fourth-placed Glamorgan in this congested Division Two promotion race.

But, in the end, they needed an 11-run last wicket stand to scrape to a single batting bonus point against a Sussex side still in a chance of promotion themselves, sat in 6th, 16 points behind third-placed Northamptonshire.