T20 Blast: Derbyshire beat Gloucestershire to reach first Finals Day

Matt Critchley's superb caught and bowled of Ryan Higgins typified Derbyshire's brilliant fielding display

Vitality Blast, Bristol County Ground: Gloucestershire 135-7 (20 overs): Cockbain 45*, Hammond 31; Critchley 2-21 Derbyshire 137-3 (17.1 overs): Madsen 47, Du Pooy 29*; Tye 2-33 Derbyshire beat Gloucestershire by seven wickets Scorecard

Derbyshire reached their first T20 Finals Day as they cruised to a seven-wicket win against Gloucestershire.

The Falcons restricted Gloucestershire to just 135-7 on a tricky pitch with a superb bowling and fielding display.

Derbyshire chased that down with ease as Wayne Madsen (47) and Leus du Plooy (29 not out) added 72 off 63 balls.

They will join Essex Eagles, Notts Outlaws and holders Worcestershire Rapids in the last four at Edgbaston on Saturday 21 September.

Derbyshire will face Essex in their first semi-final appearance in the competition's 17-year history and they were terrific value for their quarter-final win at Bristol.

After Gloucestershire had made a fast start reaching 48-1 in the first six overs, Derbyshire squeezed the runs in the middle and closing overs as the hosts were unable to find a boundary for 50 balls.

Matt Critchley (2-21), Ravi Rampaul (1-23) and Logan van Beek (0-24) all conceded fewer than 25 runs from their four overs as only Ian Cockbain (45 not out) could ease the pressure.

Derbyshire skipper Billy Godleman (25) ensured his side got ahead of the required rate early on, which opened the door for Madsen to calmly score a 37-ball 47, including five fours.

He fell with just nine runs required, but Du Plooy was able to guide the visitors home with 17 balls to spare.

The other Edgbaston semi-final will see holders Worcestershire Rapids play Notts Outlaws.

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman told BBC Radio Derby:

"It's a great evening for the club and I'm really pleased for the players and all the coaching staff.

"There's a lot of work and commitment that goes on behind-the-scenes to make sure we can go out and play.

"We've chased down a few totals this season where it may have looked easy on a scorecard, but we've shown some nous and experience.

"Hopefully that can stand us in good stead at Finals Day. There's no reason why we can't win a couple more games having won four in the past four."