Ricardo Vasconcelos: Northamptonshire opener signs five-year deal

Ricardo Vasconcelos hit a career-best 184 against Glamorgan at Cardiff in April

Northamptonshire opener Ricardo Vasconcelos has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The 21-year-old South African, who also has a Portuguese passport, arrived at Wantage Road last year.

Vasconcelos has scored more than 1,000 runs for the club this summer in the Championship and One-Day Cup.

But he has not played any part in the T20 Blast because of a season-ending ankle injury suffered in last month's Championship win over Derbyshire.

"The club has shown great ambition this year with some top-class overseas signings so hopefully that ambition pays off and we can get promoted and continue to improve in Div One next year," he said.

"The injury is coming along well. I've started walking again now so this is where the hard work starts I guess, but I'm prepared to put in the work and come back stronger and fitter than ever."

Northants are currently third in Division Two, with three promotion places available and three games left to play, but did not qualify for the knockout stages of the T20 Blast.