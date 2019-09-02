Jersey beat Guernsey by five wickets to retain inter-island cricket title

Top-scorer Corey Bisson has been mainstay of Jersey's line-up for a number of years

Jersey retained their inter-island cricket title with a five-wicket win in a rain-affected match at the KGV.

Batting first, Guernsey were bowled out for 194 from the penultimate ball of their 50 overs after Matt Stokes hit 74, with Rhys Palmer claiming 4-32, backed up by Dom Blampied's 3-39.

Needing a revised 177 off 40 overs, Jersey cruised to their target making 179-5 in 32.2 overs.

Corey Bisson scored 57, Nick Greenwood 53 and Nick Ferraby 23.

"They just need more consistency of performance across the piece," Guernsey Cricket Board chief executive Mark latter told BBC Guernsey after his side's loss.

"We can't be in the game for five minutes here, 10 minutes there, we've got to string together a longer, consistent period with the bat and the ball.

"There needs to be a bit more belief in what we're doing."