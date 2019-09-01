T20 World Cup qualifier: Ireland women beat Netherlands to reach semi-finals

Kim Garth's 39 helped guide Ireland to victory against the Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup qualifier: Dundee, Scotland Ireland 120-6: Garth 39, Delany 28, Richardson 18*; De Lange 2-28 Netherlands 101-5: Kalis 46, Veringmeler 28; Richardson 2-18, Delany 2-17 Ireland won by 19 runs Scorecard (external website)

Ireland's women booked their place in the semi-finals at the T20 World Cup qualifier in Scotland as they beat the Netherlands by 19 runs in Dundee.

The Irish recovered from 31-3 as Kim Garth's 39 and captain Laura Delany's 28 helped them post a competitive tally of 120-6.

Netherlands opener Sterre Kalis hit 46 but her dismissal by Eimear Richardson halted the Dutch momentum.

Laura Delany took two further Dutch wickets as they finished on 101-5.

Ireland will take on Thailand on Tuesday with the winner of that encounter topping the group and likely to avoid a semi-final against Bangladesh.

The winners of the two semi-finals will secure places at next year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Irish skipper Delany was delighted with her team's performance.

"Our middle order performed well and we considered 120 on that wicket a good score in the end," said Delany.

"Our bowlers kept it simple and bowled to our plans, Sterre [Kalis] batted well but once we removed her there was too much work left to do for our opponents."