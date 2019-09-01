Women's Super League: Western Storm beat Southern Vipers to win title

Heather Knight came to the crease after Smriti Mandhana's golden duck

Kia Women's Super League final, 1st Central County Ground, Hove Southern Vipers 172-7 (20 overs): Wyatt 73, Beaumont 33; Shrubsole 2-26 Western Storm 174-4 (19 overs): Knight 78*, Sharma 39; Farrant 2-19 Match scorecard

England captain Heather Knight scored an unbeaten 78 as Western Storm chased a target of 173 to beat Southern Vipers and win the Super League title at Hove.

Vipers looked favourites for victory after Danni Wyatt's 73 off 42 balls helped them to 172-4 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Storm lost opener Smriti Mandhana for a golden duck but Knight paced her innings to perfection.

A fifth-wicket stand of 69 with Deepti Sharma (39 not out) ensured they made 174-4 to win the final by six wickets.

