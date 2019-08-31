T20 World Cup qualifier: Ireland women beat Namibia in Scotland opener

Sophie MacMahon and Lara Maritz were among Ireland's wicket-takers

ICC T20 World Cup qualifier: Arbroath, Scotland Namibia 83-9: Enright 20; Richardson 2-10 Ireland 86-3: Waldron 33*, Lewis 26, Garth 22*; Ireland won by seven wickets Scorecard (external website)

Ireland's women earned a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Namibia in their opening game at the T20 World Cup qualifier in Arbroath.

Tight bowling from the Irish in windy conditions saw Namibia post only 83-9 with Eimear Richardson producing best figures of 2-10 from four overs.

Ireland reached the total in 14.3 overs with Mary Waldron top-scoring with 33 and Kim Garth also unbeaten on 22.

The Irish are back in action against the Netherlands on Sunday.

In difficult blustery conditions, captain Laura Delany won the toss and sent the Africans in first.

Richardson's figures were the most eye-catching but skipper Laura Delany, Sophie MacMahon, Leah Paul, Lara Maritz and Orla Prendergast also took wickets.

In reply, Ireland lost Prendergast early on but the experience of Gaby Lewis (26), Garth and Waldron guided Ireland to a dominant win with 33 balls to spare.

"Even being Irish, those conditions today were pretty horrific," said Waldron.

"The girls did amazingly well and the ground staff got the plaudits there - they did a great job to keep us out there for almost 40 overs."

The Irish will play the Netherlands, lost their opener against Thailand, in Dundee on Sunday.

Ireland will then face Thailand in their concluding group game on Tuesday with the top two teams going on to the semi-finals.

The winners of the semi-finals will secure places at next year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Ireland selected a relatively young squad for the qualifier in Scotland following the retirements of the Joyce sisters Cecelia and Isobel and other experienced campaigners Clare Shillington and Ciara Metcalfe.

In addition, the Irish are without Lucy O'Reilly who is taking a break from international duty.