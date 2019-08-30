Steve Smith: Australia batsman scores 23 against Derbyshire on return from concussion

Steve Smith is the leading run-scorer in this summer's Ashes, with 378 in three innings

Tour match: Derbyshire v Australia (tea, day two of three) Derbyshire 172 (Du Plooy 86, Neser 3-31, Starc 3-46) Australia 293-5 (Marsh 74, Khawaja 72, Harris 64) Scorecard

Steve Smith was out for 23 on day two of Australia's tour match against Derbyshire, in his first innings since recovering from a concussion.

He was caught on the cover boundary off the bowling of Matt Critchley, hitting two fours in his 38-ball innings.

Smith was struck on the back of the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's on 17 August.

The 30-year-old then missed his side's dramatic third Test loss at Headingley.

Smith scored two centuries and 92 in the three innings he played in the Ashes series before his injury.

Marnus Labuschagne is almost certain to retain his place after scoring at least 50 in each of his three innings after replacing Smith, meaning one of Australia's top order is likely to have to make way for Smith's probable return at Old Trafford.

Usman Khawaja (72) and Marcus Harris (64) both made half-centuries at Derby as Australia reached 293-5 at tea in reply to Derbyshire's 172 all out, while Mitchell Marsh pressed his claims for a Test recall with 74.