Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands set for T20 series in Dublin

Netherlands batsman Tobias Visee plays a shot against Ireland

Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands will compete in a T20 series at Malahide in Dublin next month.

The six-game series, which will see the sides play each other twice from 15-20 September, was organised after the Euro T20 Slam was postponed until next year.

The series will be used as preparation for the T20 World Cup qualifier tournament in the United Arab Emirates in October and November.

There will be free entry to all six matches at the Malahide ground.

"We are delighted to host this T20 International series - so that each of the participating nations heading to the qualifier can get some competitive T20s under the belt," said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"As both a goodwill gesture and a demonstration of their commitment to the Slam starting next year, the organisers of the Slam have agreed to support the operations of this new series."