Gareth Berg: Northamptonshire re-sign Hampshire all-rounder

Gareth Berg took 125 first-class wickets for Hampshire and had a batting average of 27.59

Northamptonshire have re-signed Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg from the start of next season and on loan for the rest of this campaign.

The 38-year-old spent five seasons with Hampshire after arriving from Middlesex in 2015, playing 57 first-class games.

He helped them win the One-Day Cup last term and reach this year's final.

South Africa-born right-handed batsman and right-arm seamer Berg previously played for Northants between 2004 and 2007, before joining Middlesex.

"Gareth has been an outstanding player and excellent club man," said Hampshire's director of cricket Giles White. "This year, first-team appearances have been limited and this move represents a great opportunity at this point in his career.

"On behalf of everyone at Hampshire, I'd like to thank Gareth for his great contribution to the club and wish him and his family well for the future."

Berg, who represented Italy at full international level, added: "The past five years have been some of my most enjoyable in professional cricket, winning a trophy and playing in two Lord's finals.

"As much as I would have liked to have seen out my final years with Hampshire, I now have the great opportunity to play for Northants who gave me my first taste of county cricket."