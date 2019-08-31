Katherine Fraser on playing international cricket for Scotland at age 14

Media playback is not supported on this device Katherine Fraser

Women's T20 World Cup qualifier Venues: Dundee & Arbroath Dates: 31 Aug-7 Sept

Maths, Biology, Geography, Design, and PE. That was Katherine Fraser's school timetable last Friday. A week later, she's preparing to represent her country on the international stage.

The 14-year-old has been named in Scotland Women's cricket squad for their World Cup qualifiers after impressing with her performances in the Netherlands earlier this summer.

Despite it being term-time, Katherine's school have allowed her more than a week off in order to play for Steven Knox's side in the eight-team tournament, with a place at next year's T20 World Cup in Australia on the line.

BBC Sport Scotland caught up with the Edinburgh schoolgirl ahead of their first game against the United States in Dundee on Saturday.

'I've been playing since I was four'

Although she's only in third year at The Mary Erskine School in Edinburgh, Fraser has been playing cricket for 10 years.

She credits her family's love of the game for getting her into it, though her classmates are not overly impressed.

"My mum has always loved cricket, so we played in the back garden and that's where I found my love for the sport," she said.

"I've been playing since I was four, just in the garden. I got involved with Boroughmuir Cricket Club when I was 11, got into Scotland Under-17s at the age of 12. I got called up to the Wildcats in the winter and I've been playing for them throughout the summer.

"My friends aren't really big cricket fans so are not that interested. But they are pleased to see me playing at a good level. I do have people I can talk to about cricket and they won't tell me to shut up."

'School have been amazing'

Fraser had only just returned to school when she got the news that she was going to be a part of the Scotland squad.

Though she was not taking anything for granted, her parents had already decided to inform the school that her inclusion was a possibility after she impressed in Scotland's women T20 quadrangular series.

"I was absolutely delighted. It was something she was thinking could possibly happen and when it did we were all over the moon," said mother Veronica.

"The school were incredibly supportive and have been very kind in allowing her time off, with the proviso of her catching up, which I know she will do."

'I'm very, very excited'

Despite being the youngest member of the squad by a few years, Fraser says she feels at home among her team-mates and is looking forward to competing.

Though she still has plenty of time to decide her future, she says she hopes she can maintain a work-cricket balance in the future.

"I'm very, very excited, it's going to be a great experience. Having the home advantage and a good run of form going into these games is very beneficial," she said.

"I think our dressing room is a really good atmosphere to grow up in. They are all very supportive and I feel very much like one of the team.

"When I'm older I'd like to go down a science or engineering route. I really enjoy my cricket and I'm able to balance that and school, so I'm sure I'll be able to keep a work-life-cricket balance in the future."