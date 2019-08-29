Peter Trego: Somerset all-rounder to leave at end of season

Peter Trego's white-ball contract with Somerset expires at the end of this season

Somerset stalwart Peter Trego is to leave at the end of the season, after 14 consecutive seasons with the county.

The 38-year-old all-rounder started his career with Somerset, making his senior debut in 2000, before returning in 2006 following spells at Kent and Middlesex.

As well as scoring 3273 T20 runs, he has a first-class average of 33.31 from 218 matches, taking 383 wickets.

"Pete will be remembered as one of Somerset's great characters," director of cricket Andy Hurry said.

"There is no doubt in anyone's mind that he is Somerset through and through. This year we have seen the emergence of several young players and this has meant that Pete's opportunities in the first XI have been limited.

"He obviously wants to be playing first-team cricket, which is not something that we can guarantee him here at the moment, and therefore we feel that it is [best] for him to consider other opportunities.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Pete for his whole-hearted commitment to the club during his time with us, and everyone associated with the club wishes him the very best for the future."

Trego added: "I understand the club's desire to give younger players an opportunity, and whilst I'm no longer going to be a Somerset player, I will always be a Somerset fan.

"I've got so many wonderful memories. The positive memories that we've all shared together will stay with me forever."