Leicestershire: George Rhodes joins on loan before agreed 2020 move

George Rhodes
Rhodes is the son of ex-Worcestershire director of cricket and Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes

All-rounder George Rhodes has joined Leicestershire from Worcestershire on loan for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old had already agreed a three-year deal with Leicestershire from 2020 but will link up with his new county earlier than planned.

The all-rounder is free to play in the Championship for Leicestershire, but will be available for Worcestershire in the T20 Blast if required.

T20 Blast holders Worcestershire have already qualified for the last eight.

