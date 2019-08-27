Ashes 2019: James Anderson bowls 20 overs for Lancashire second XI

Anderson knocks back the middle stump of Durham opener Angus Robson

England seamer James Anderson bowled 20 overs for Lancashire second XI as he aims to prove his fitness for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia.

England's leading Test wicket-taker, 37, bowled four overs in the first Test before tearing a calf muscle, which has kept him out of the last two matches.

He claimed 1-38 from 20 overs against Durham second XI at Chester.

The fourth Test at Old Trafford - Anderson's home ground - begins on 4 September.

Anderson, the fourth highest wicket-taker of all time with 575, had figures of 1-16 from his first 15 overs, and returned to the attack to take the second new ball, appearing to show no sign of injury.

He suffered a calf injury in a County Championship match against Durham at Sedbergh School in June but was passed fit for the opening Ashes Test.

However, he left the field on the first morning and did not bowl in the remainder of the game, which England lost.

Anderson took 2-23 from nine overs for Lancashire second XI in a friendly against Leicestershire on 20 August.

The friendly against Durham at Chester Boughton Hall was specially arranged.

England pulled off a remarkable one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley to level the series at 1-1, but holders Australia will retain the Ashes if they win either of the final two Tests.