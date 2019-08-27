Fidel Edwards: West Indies bowler extends Hampshire stay

Fidel Edwards spent time with Birmingham Bears in a short-term T20 Blast loan deal this summer

Hampshire paceman Fidel Edwards has signed a new one-year contract extension with the Division One club.

The 37-year-old, who played 55 Tests and 50 ODIs for the West Indies, has been with the county since 2015.

"Fidel has been fantastic for us. He's an important part of our squad and a great character [within] the group," said director of cricket Giles White.

Edwards added: "Hampshire has become my second home. Hopefully next year we can push on further."