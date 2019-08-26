Lancashire to play 'home' quarter-final 143 miles away at Durham after Ashes clash

Durham's Riverside ground has staged international cricket, including the recent World Cup

Lancashire Lightning will play their T20 Blast quarter-final at Durham's Riverside ground, 143 miles away from their Old Trafford home which is in use for the fourth Ashes Test.

England's match against Australia starts on the 4 September, the same dates set aside for the last eight.

The possibility of playing the game at a later date was rejected.

County Championship fixtures start on the 10 September, too close to the proposed 9 September date.

The date and start time are yet to be confirmed with fixtures still remaining in the group stages.

"By agreeing with Durham to hold the match at the Riverside, Lancashire is able to work closely with Durham to assist with the pitch and ground preparations, and have the choice of three quality international pitches," the county's statement reads.

"Floodlights are a prerequisite condition and a necessity for TV coverage, and Durham have confirmed that Old Trafford ground staff will assist in the preparation of the pitch."

Lancashire say they will provide free coach travel and a ticket for members as well as Blast season ticket holders.

Head coach Glen Chapple said: "Once it became clear we could not host a quarter-final, the club, with the input of myself, Dane [Vilas - captain] and Paul [Allott - director of cricket], assessed our options and decided this would be the best venue in order for us to attempt to reach another Finals Day.

"With both Old Trafford and Liverpool unavailable, the next best option is to play at a neutral northern ground that can provide some element of cricketing home advantage.

"We feel the Riverside is the best place for that and thank Durham for making their ground available to use."