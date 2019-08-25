Ben Stokes century leads England to Ashes-saving win at Headingley

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Amazing stroke' - Stokes reverse sweeps Lyon for six

Men's Ashes: Third Specsavers Test, Headingley (day three of five) Australia 179 (Labuschagne 74, Archer 6-45) & 246 (Labuschagne 80) England 67 (Hazlewood 5-30) & 362-9 (Stokes 135*, Root 77, Hazlewood 4-85) England won by one wicket Scorecard

Ben Stokes' astonishing 135 not out repeated his World Cup heroics and gave England one of their greatest victories to keep the Ashes series alive.

Just as he dragged England through the super over against New Zealand, Stokes played one of the most incredible Test innings by an Englishman to level the series at 1-1.

In the chase of an England record 359 at a delirious Headingley, the home side still needed 73 when Stokes was joined by last man Jack Leach.

Like he did in his innings six weeks ago to the day at Lord's, Stokes launched a stunning solo assault.

He planted off-spinner Nathan Lyon for three sixes and followed that up by hitting Josh Hazlewood for four, six and six in three consecutive balls, during which point he passed 100.

With 17 needed to win, Stokes was dropped by a diving Marcus Harris at third man. From the next over, Leach should have been run out, only for Lyon to fumble the ball and, from the very next delivery, Stokes could have been lbw, but Australia were out of reviews.

In the next over, Leach scrambled a single off Pat Cummins and, with one to win, Stokes hammered through the covers to and sank to his knees in exhausted celebration.

It means the series is level with two matches to play, with the fourth Test at Old Trafford beginning on 4 September.

More to follow.