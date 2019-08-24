Irish Senior Cup final: Pembroke beat Waringstown in Dublin decider

Khan hit 101 runs and took 3-32 in Saturday's final

A century and three wickets for Shaheen Khan helped Pembroke record a 135-run victory over Waringstown in the Irish Senior Cup final in Dublin.

The South African was supported by Theo Lawson (63) as the pair put on 148 together for the fifth wicket.

Barry McCarthy (37 not out) and Lorcan Tucker (33) helped the Dublin outfit reach 316-7 in their 50 overs.

Chasing 317, Waringstown slumped to 96-5 with Marcus McClean being the first of four scalps for Jack Balbirnie.

Balbirnie clinched the key wicket of Greg Thompson (45) before the County Down side lost their last four wickets for 71 runs to finish 181 all out.

It means a season without a trophy for Waringstown, who missed out on their seventh All-Ireland title and their fourth in five years.

Rivals CIYMS go for All-Ireland glory in the T20 format on Sunday when they take on Donemana in the semi-final. Cork County take on Malahide in the other semi-final before the final at Stormont.