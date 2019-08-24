T20 Blast: Babar Azam leads Somerset to win against Glamorgan

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam made his International T20 debut against England in 2016

Vitality Blast, Taunton Somerset 177-8 (20 ovs): Babar Azam 63; de Lange 3-36 Glamorgan 152 (20 ovs): Lloyd 63, Salter 39*; Waller 3-19 Somerset won by 25 runs Scorecard

Somerset moved into the top four of the South Group with a convincing 25-run win over bottom side Glamorgan.

A target of 178 proved beyond the visitors, who are still winless in the competition, as spinners Max Waller (3-19) and Roelof van der Merwe (1-26) bowled tightly.

David Lloyd, who hit 63 off 37 balls, received little in the way of support in Glamorgan's 152 all out.

Competition top-scorer Babar Azam hit 63 off 42 balls in Somerset's 177-8.

Tom Banton (34) helped Somerset get off to a flier, but the innings went in fits and starts after that with Andrew Salter (1-24) and Roman Walker (2-30) bowling tightly, while Marchant de Lange hit the stumps three times in the last over.

But Somerset claimed the early wickets of Shaun Marsh and Colin Ingram, run out by a poor Nick Selman call, and never looked in trouble despite Lloyd's superb efforts and a late flurry from Salter (39 not out).