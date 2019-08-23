Ashes 2019: England have not prepared properly - Michael Vaughan

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch highlights as England collapse to 67 all out and Australia close in on the Ashes

England did not prepare properly for the Ashes series against Australia, says former captain Michael Vaughan.

The hosts' hopes of winning the series were all but ended on day two of the third Test when they were bowled out for 67 at Headingley.

Vaughan said England's preparation has "all been about" the 50-over World Cup, which they won in July.

"There is no way the planning has gone in for this series like it did for the World Cup," he said.

"England are not prepared for this series. It has all been about winning the World Cup."

Australia, who are 1-0 in the five-match series, ended the day on 171-6 in their second innings, leading England by 283.

England have struggled to find a settled side in the lead-up to the series, highlighted by the decision to select a new opening partnership in Jason Roy and Rory Burns for the Test against Ireland on the eve of the Ashes, and move Root from his favoured position of number four to number three.

"It has been haphazard," said Vaughan. "Last year they had two spinners, neither of whom are playing now.

"The opening partnership is new, Root has moved around.

"It's almost been, 'oh right, we're playing a Test series, who are we picking?'"

Media playback is not supported on this device Stokes departs after chasing a wide delivery and edging to slip

'England can't cope with the pressure'

England bowled Australia out for 179 on Thursday, but were dismissed for less than 100 for the third time this year as several batsmen fell to attacking strokes.

"It's so predictable from England," said Vaughan, who captained England in 51 of his 82 Tests.

"At 10-2 you know what's going to happen. They are going to have a dash. It's just not good enough. This has happened too many times.

"It's the pressure card - they just can't cope with it."

Joe Denly was the only England batsman to reach double figures - he made 12 - but batting coach Graham Thorpe said England will not make wholesale changes to their side for the final two Tests.

"We've got to keep working with these players because these are the best players we have," he told TMS.

"We can look at our domestic game and what we have out there and there aren't heaps coming through at the moment.

"We were found wanting today. Our guys don't want to make excuses and I won't make excuses for them.

"Test cricket is hard and if you don't mentally get it right, you don't make good shot selections and you're back in the hutch quickly."