Ashes 2019: England 67 all out as Australia close in on Ashes

England were bowled out for 67 on the second day of the third Test by Australia, who are on the verge of retaining the Ashes.

A combination of relentless Australia bowling and awful home batting sent England to their lowest total against Australia since 1948.

Pace bowler Josh Hazlewood took 5-30, while Joe Denly, with 12, was the only England batsman to reach double figures at Headingley.

It left England 112 runs behind Australia's first-innings total of 179 and needing the sort of comeback they famously pulled off on the same ground in 1981 to have a hope of regaining the urn.

Australia, the holders, need only a drawn series to retain the Ashes and would go 2-0 up with two matches to play if they go on to seal victory in Leeds.

England collapse again

While Australia can point to some perfect bowling conditions for their collapse of 8-43 on day one, England have nothing but their own ineptitude to blame for the inability to deal with a hint of movement on a sunny second day.

They were either unwilling or unable to defend for long periods. Four of the top seven were dismissed playing loose drives - Denly, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes to one he could barely reach.

When the rest were not flashing on the front foot, they were undone by the short ball. Three fell to bouncers.

Perhaps only Joe Root did not contribute to his own downfall - the captain edged a wonderful delivery from Hazlewood - but he still returned his second successive duck for the first time in his Test career.

It was a familiar tale of England batting frailty that saw them shot out for under 100 for the third time this year.

Even if Australia were to suffer a similarly spectacular slide in their own second innings, there can be little optimism over England's ability to chase any sort of total batting last.

Hazlewood leads relentless Australia

After being bowled out on Thursday, Australia's best hope of dragging themselves back into this match was to make inroads into the England batting.

That they did so to such stunning effect was down to brilliant bowling, superb catching and clever tactics.

Hazlewood pounded the area around the off stump, forcing England into meek submission with his accuracy and seam movement. James Pattinson followed a similar mode of attack.

When they took the edge, David Warner took four sharp catches at first slip.

Pat Cummins was the aggressor, bowling with pace and using the short ball to good effect as he bounced out Rory Burns, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.

Hazlewood took the final wicket, bowling Jack Leach around his legs, then led off an Australia side who are probably only a day or two from taking the Ashes back down under.