Varun Chopra: Essex batsman signs contract extension

Chopra was the leading run-scorer for the Eagles in this year's Royal London One-Day Cup

Varun Chopra has signed a contract extension with Essex to stay with the club until the end of the 2020 season.

The 32-year-old Essex Academy graduate has played 69 first-class, 57 List A and 41 T20 games for the club since his debut in 2006.

Chopra recently had a three-match loan spell at Sussex but returned to Essex to start their T20 Blast campaign.

He told the club website: "I'm excited to extend my contract and I love playing for the club."