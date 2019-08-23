Haseeb Hameed: Lancashire to release England batsman at end of season

Haseeb Hameed was dubbed "Baby Boycott" on his entry into Test cricket, but his form has deserted him in recent years

Lancashire have opted not to renew England batsman Haseeb Hameed's contract when it expires at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was informed on Friday of the Red Rose county's decision, and is now free to talk to other clubs.

The opener averaged nearly 44 in three Tests for England in India in 2016.

But he has struggled for form in the three years since, his century against Middlesex in April his first in the County Championship since August 2016.

Hameed has spent the last month playing for Lancashire's second XI, scoring an unbeaten 159 against Leicestershire's second string on 12 August.

A Lancashire statement said: "The club would like to thank Haseeb for all of his commitment and efforts since he made his first-class debut in the 2015 season, having come through the academy."