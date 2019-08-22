Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer takes 6-45 as England bowl Australia out for 179

Media playback is not supported on this device Archer dismisses Cummins to complete first five-wicket Test haul

England v Australia, third Specsavers Test (day one of five) Australia 179: Labuschagne 74, Warner 61, Archer 6-45 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

Jofra Archer took six wickets to help England bowl out Australia for 179 on a truncated first day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Archer's 6-45, five of which came in the final session, reversed the fortunes of the home side after they were in danger of wasting ideal bowling conditions.

Either side of two lengthy delays for rain and bad light, Australia reached 136-2 thanks to a third-wicket stand of 111 between David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne.

But Archer, who made such an explosive debut in the second Test, had Warner caught behind for 61 to spark a collapse of three wickets for three runs.

Even at 173-6, honours seemed to be even, only for Archer to return once again and run through the tail. The last four wickets fell for six runs.

Labuschagne, in the Australia side as Steve Smith's replacement, battled to 74, but was lbw to a Ben Stokes full toss before Archer trapped Nathan Lyon leg before with what proved to be the final delivery of the day.

England, looking to level the series at 1-1, will be hoping to establish a match-winning first-innings lead on Friday.

Although Australia are on the back foot, they will know they are perhaps only one England batting collapse from going 2-0 up with two matches to play and thus retaining the Ashes.

Archer vindicates Root decision

This was a curious day, one when England's bowlers threatened to frustrate as much as the weather.

On a pitch which looks set to deteriorate enough to make batting last difficult, Joe Root opted to try to exploit the overhead conditions in a bid to get at an Australia batting line-up missing the concussed Steve Smith.

For long periods England were at risk of failing, especially as Warner and Labuschagne scored freely after tea, when the bowling was loose, the fielding ragged and Root's captaincy too aggressive.

Even the irrepressible Archer, given a hero's welcome in Leeds after his fiery debut at Lord's, was subdued early on, rarely touching 90mph.

However, if his bow in Test cricket showed that he possesses the exciting raw pace to trouble the best batsmen, his late intervention here was a demonstration of full length, seam movement and control.

The crowd cheered him all day - when he began a spell or even touched the ball in the field. By the end, as he led England from the field, the were saluting England's new bowling hero.

