Josh Tongue: Worcestershire fast bowler to miss rest of season with side strain

Josh Tongue celebrates taking a wicket for Worcestershire
Josh Tongue has taken 17 wickets in four Championship appearances in 2019

Worcestershire fast bowler Josh Tongue will miss the rest of the 2019 campaign with a side strain.

The 21-year-old sustained the injury while bowling on the opening day of the Pears' County Championship match with Northamptonshire this week.

Right-armer Tongue was making his first appearance in Division Two since May, having previously suffered a nerve tissue injury in his upper arm.

He has taken 17 Championship wickets at an average of 18.94 this summer.

Worcestershire report that Tongue has a grade two side strain, and will be out of action for six to eight weeks.

