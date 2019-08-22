Dan Lawrence: Essex batsman extends contract until end of 2021 season

Dan Lawrence made his first-class debut for Essex in 2015

Essex batsman Dan Lawrence has agreed a contract extension with the county until the end of the 2021 season.

The 22-year-old academy graduate has been at the club since the age of 10 and has gone on to represent England Lions since his senior debut in 2015.

"I'm delighted to sign an extension and prolong my future with Essex," the right-hander and leg-spinner said.

Lawrence has scored 549 runs for current Championship leaders Essex this season, including five half-centuries.