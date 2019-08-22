Luke Wood: Lancashire sign Nottinghamshire bowler on three-year deal

Luke Wood will bring a 10-year association with his boyhood club to an end when he leaves for Lancashire

Lancashire have signed Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Wood after he rejected a new contract at Trent Bridge.

The 24-year-old joins the Red Rose county on a three-year deal after 10 years with the East Midlands club.

Wood joined the Notts academy in 2009 and has taken 86 first-class wickets since his debut in 2014.

"This decision has been a hard one to make, leaving my boyhood club, but I feel the time is right to move on to a new challenge," he said.

His best bowling figures for Notts came against Cambridge MCCU in 2016 when he claimed 5-40.

He also took five wickets in their loss to Yorkshire on Wednesday, finishing with 5-67 to give him his best figures for the season.

"It's disappointing to lose Luke," said Notts director of cricket Mick Newell.

"We offered a contract that was reflective of our desire for him to stay, but there was also interest from Lancashire and he's decided to go and play there."

Wood was part of the Outlaws squad that won the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup double in 2017, making seven appearances across the two competitions.

"I've had some brilliant memories at Nottinghamshire and I will be forever grateful for the time I've spent here," he added.