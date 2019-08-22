The Hundred: Glamorgan chief hopes new competition boosts 2020 programme

Sophia Gardens hosted England's 2019 World Cup game against Bangladesh

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris hopes The Hundred competition will aid the one day of international cricket Cardiff has been awarded in 2020.

Sophia Gardens will stage a T20 international between England and Pakistan on 31 August, 2020.

In contrast, Glamorgan hosted eight internationals in 2019, including four World Cup games.

"It is a balance, some years we will have more games than others," said Morris.

"This year we have had a bumper year but in 2020 there will be fewer matches.

"It will help because we will have four games in the new Hundred competition.

"In their own right, the games will be marketed as internationals so will be high profile and we also have one of the women's matches in the competition.

"We are delighted to welcome Pakistan back to Cardiff, the game is on a bank holiday so we are hoping for a bumper crowd."

Hugh Morris played three Tests as an opening batsman for England

What is in a name?

Gary Kirsten and Matthew Mott have been named as the men's and women's coaches of the Cardiff-based franchise.

Morris refused to be drawn on the name of the new team with "Welsh Fire" and "Western Fire" both being considered after being trademarked on behalf of the organisers.

Glamorgan, Gloucestershire and Somerset are working together on running the team and hope to attract more supporters from the West of England rather than exclusively from Wales.

The eight franchise names will not be officially announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board until after the end of the England-Australia Ashes series.

"There are a few names being thrown about," said Morris.

"It will be launched post Ashes so in October we will all find out what the team will be called officially and it will be exciting times."

Former England all-rounder Vic Marks had previously criticised the name Welsh Fire, saying fans of Gloucestershire and Somerset would feel alienated.

"We are conscious of that," admitted Morris.

"Our team board is made up of the chief executives of Glamorgan, Gloucestershire and Somerset and we have worked closely together and are aligned.

"We want this competition to be a success for all three counties and I also obviously want it to be a success for Wales."

Scepticism remains about the new tournament and format, doubts which hopes Morris can be overcome.

"I remember in 2003 when the T20 tournament was launched and a lot of people were sceptical of that," said Morris.

"This could be an exciting way to bring a new audience into the game. For the people who are the existing audience they can enjoy a new format.

"We want to grow the game as much as we can across Wales and this will be a good vehicle to do that."