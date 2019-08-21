Jason Behrendorff: Sussex sign Australia bowler for T20 Blast

Jason Behrendorff has played seven T20 internationals for Australia

Australia seamer Jason Behrendorff has joined Sussex Sharks for their last four T20 Blast group matches.

The 29-year-old has previously worked with coach Jason Gillespie and played in this summer's World Cup, taking 10 wickets in five games.

Behrendorff will be available for the T20 quarter-finals if Sussex qualify.

"I can't wait to be part of the Sharks. It's a great opportunity and one I feel very fortunate to take on," he told the club website.

Gillespie added: "He's got a fine record, swings the new ball in the powerplay and can bowl at the death as well if required."

Left-armer Behrendorff has played 11 one-day internationals for Australia, taking five wickets in their World Cup group-stage win over England.

Sussex need bowling cover with Tymal Mills out injured, Rashid Khan leaving the club and Reece Topley still returning to full fitness.