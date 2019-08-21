England to host West Indies, Australia, Pakistan and Ireland in 2020

England will play six Tests, six ODIs and six T20s at home next summer

England will host West Indies, Australia, Pakistan and Ireland in men's international matches next year.

West Indies and Pakistan both visit for three Tests as part of the World Test Championship, while Pakistan will also play three Twenty20 internationals.

After this summer's Ashes series, Australia return in 2020 to play three one-day internationals and three T20s.

World Cup winners England will then host Ireland in three ODIs in September.

The first international match of the summer sees England host West Indies in the first Test at The Oval, starting on 4 June.

The second Test will be at Edgbaston before the final Test at Lord's, with Joe Root's side looking to regain the Wisden Trophy after a 2-1 defeat in the West Indies earlier this year.

Lord's, Old Trafford and Trent Bridge will host the three Test matches against Pakistan in July and August, with the past two series between the sides in England having been drawn.

With Twenty20 cricket set to be a key focus next year in the build up to the Men's T20 World Cup in October, England face Australia - who are hosting the tournament -at Chester-le-Street, Old Trafford and Headingley in July, before another three T20s against Pakistan in August and September.

England will play their first home ODI since their thrilling World Cup final win over New Zealand against Australia at Lord's on 11 July, before further matches at Southampton and Bristol.

Eoin Morgan's side then face Ireland in day-night ODIs at Trent Bridge, Edgbaston and The Oval to end the summer.

All six ODIs against Australia and Ireland will be part of the inaugural World Cup Super League, which serves as part of the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup.

The next competition sees all 12 full International Cricket Council members, and the Netherlands, playing eight of the 12 opponents in a three-match ODI series, with the top seven sides joining hosts India in qualifying for the World Cup.

The remaining five teams join five associate members in a further qualifying tournament for the final two World Cup places.

Earlier in 2020, England are touring South Africa and will be in Sri Lanka for two Tests in March.

England men's international schedule 2020

*All start times BST

June

4-8 1st Test v West Indies, The Oval (11:00)

12-16 2nd Test v West Indies, Edgbaston (11:00)

25-29 3rd Test v West Indies, Lord's (11:00)

July

3 1st T20 v Australia, Chester-le-Street (18:30)

5 2nd T20 v Australia, Old Trafford (17:00)

7 3rd T20 v Australia, Headingley (18:30)

11 1st ODI v Australia, Lord's (13:00)

14 2nd ODI v Australia, Southampton (13:00)

16 3rd ODI v Australia, Bristol (13:00)

30-3 Aug 1st Test v Pakistan, Lord's (11:00)

August

7-11 2nd Test v Pakistan, Old Trafford (11:00)

20-24 3rd Test v Pakistan, Trent Bridge (11:00)

29 1st T20 v Pakistan, Headingley, (17:00)

31 2nd T20 v Pakistan, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (14:30)

September

2 3rd T20, v Pakistan, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (18:30)

10 1st ODI v Ireland, Trent Bridge (12:30)

12 2nd ODI v Ireland, Edgbaston (12:30)

15 3rd ODI v Ireland, The Oval (12:30)