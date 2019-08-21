County Championship: James Bracey's ton sees Gloucestershire beat Derbyshire

James Bracey's unbeaten 116 from 143 balls clinched victory for the visitors

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day four): Derbyshire 200 & 481-6d: Lace 125, Du Plooy 67; Allison 3-109 Gloucestershire 419 & 263-2: Bracey 116*, Dent 62; Rampaul 1-52 Gloucestershire (23 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Gloucestershire went second in Division Two and 19 points clear of fourth-placed Glamorgan as James Bracey's ton helped them beat Derbyshire.

The visitors were set a target of 263 to win and they chased it down with eight wickets remaining and 11 balls to spare, as Bracey made 116 not out.

Earlier, Tom Lace had made 125 for the hosts before they declared on 481-6 but Gloucestershire still had time to win.

Bracey's 133-run partnership with Chris Dent (62) gave the visitors a platform.

Then Gareth Roderick (48) and Ryan Higgins (21 not out) helped Bracey reach the target to win their fourth league game of the season and move 14 points above third-placed Northamptonshire.

But their advantage over Glamorgan - with three matches to go - could be key, with three teams going up this season.