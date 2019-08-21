County Championship: Leicestershire bat out final day to draw with Durham

Mark Cosgrove thwarted Durham with a long spell at the crease on day four at the Riverside

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day four) Durham 544-9: Lees 181, Burnham 86, Eckersley 71*; Davis 3-100 Leicestershire 236: Carse 6-63 & 363-8: Cosgrove 107, Ackermann 56 Durham (13 pts) drew with Leicestershire (8 pts) Scorecard

Mark Cosgrove's unbeaten century on the final day helped Leicestershire to a draw with Durham in Division Two.

The Foxes began day four in danger of an innings defeat, trailing by 155 runs with seven wickets left having been asked to follow-on at the Riverside.

But Cosgrove and Colin Ackermann (56) kept their partnership going until after lunch, when the latter was dismissed by spinner Liam Trevaskis.

Durham made further breakthroughs but Cosgrove (107 not out) held firm.

With three matches left to play, Durham would have moved into a promotion spot had they been able to wrap up victory.

Leicestershire remain bottom of the table with one win from their 11 County Championship fixtures so far this summer.