County Championship: Lancashire seamers complete innings win over Glamorgan

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Colwyn Bay (day three): Glamorgan 257 & 138 Cooke 41; Mahmood 3-42, Bailey 3-44 Lancashire 545: Vilas 266, Jennings 86 Lancashire (24 pts) beat Glamorgan (4 pts) by an innings and 150 runs Scorecard

Lancashire strengthened their grip at the top of Division Two with a comprehensive win over Glamorgan by an innings and 150 runs.

Their seamers maintained a relentless grip on the game with their accuracy on a slow pitch at Colwyn Bay.

Tom Bailey, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood and Danny Lamb shared the wickets.

Captain Chris Cooke (41) was top scorer for Glamorgan but his team were bundled out inside two sessions.

The game will be remembered for the decisive knock of 266 from Lancashire captain Dane Vilas, but their bowling attack made light of the absence of Jimmy Anderson, making his return after a calf injury for the second team, and Graham Onions, injured in the warm-up.

It was Lancashire's sixth Championship win of the season to take them to the verge of promotion, while Glamorgan slipped out of the top three after a second successive defeat.

Both sides face a return to T20 action, Lancashire top of the North Group with three to play while Glamorgan are bottom of the South Group.

Lancashire coach Glen Chapple told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"Phenomenal, playing at Colwyn Bay is always an exciting game where runs came come thick and fast on a small playing area, but our lads were brilliant this game and taht's where you strive to get to as a team in terms of performance.

"We bowled brilliantly first dig, our bowlers to a man were outstanding on a placid pitch. Then Keaton Jennings started it with an exceptional 86 and Dane built partnerships, his 266 was a different class and he's playing on another level this season (averaging 107).

"You see players going through this run and you want them to extend it as long as possible. He's always been a quality player but what he's doing at the moment is ridiculous, and it's benefitting our team greatly."

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke told BBC Sport Wales:

"The belief was there we could get something out of the game, but they bowled really well and we weren't good enough the whole game, they outplayed us with bat and ball and in the field, we couldn't match their intensity.

"We've got to brush ourselves down because there's still a lot to play for, going into September with promotion to fight for which hasn't been the case in the nine years I've been at the club.

"Potentially the T20 form has affected it, but we had a bad game against Middlesex before that. Hopefully we can get a bit of momentum in these next few T20s then we've got a week off when we can prepare well for Worcester."