County Championship: Brydon Carse stars as Durham close in on win over Leicestershire
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three)
|Durham 544-9: Lees 181, Burnham 86, Eckersley 71*; Davis 3-100
|Leicestershire 236: Carse 6-63 & 153-3: Azad 57
|Leicestershire (3 pts) trail Durham (8 pts) by 155 runs
|Scorecard
Durham will look to close out victory after enforcing Leicestershire to follow-on on day three.
Resuming on 154-4, the visitors slumped to 236 all out four overs after lunch, scoring just two runs for their final four wickets.
Brydon Carse finished with career-best figures of 6-63, before dismissing then Hassan Azad (57) for a second time.
Neil Dexter fell in the final over of the day with the visitors 153-3, still 155 behind Durham's 544-9 declared.
This is the first time Durham have forced a side to follow-on at Chester-Le-Street since a victory over Derbyshire in August 2017.