County Championship: Brydon Carse stars as Durham close in on win over Leicestershire

Brydon Carse
Durham fast bowler Brydon Carse has match figures of 7-89
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three)
Durham 544-9: Lees 181, Burnham 86, Eckersley 71*; Davis 3-100
Leicestershire 236: Carse 6-63 & 153-3: Azad 57
Leicestershire (3 pts) trail Durham (8 pts) by 155 runs
Scorecard

Durham will look to close out victory after enforcing Leicestershire to follow-on on day three.

Resuming on 154-4, the visitors slumped to 236 all out four overs after lunch, scoring just two runs for their final four wickets.

Brydon Carse finished with career-best figures of 6-63, before dismissing then Hassan Azad (57) for a second time.

Neil Dexter fell in the final over of the day with the visitors 153-3, still 155 behind Durham's 544-9 declared.

This is the first time Durham have forced a side to follow-on at Chester-Le-Street since a victory over Derbyshire in August 2017.

