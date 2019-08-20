County Championship: Ollie Robinson stars again as Sussex beat Middlesex

Ollie Robinson
Ollie Robinson's figures were Sussex's best since Ian Thomson's 15-75 against Warwickshire in 1964
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three):
Middlesex 75: Robinson 8-34 & 378: Simpson 89; Robinson 6-101
Sussex 309 & 145-3: Carey 69*, Wells 48*
Sussex (22 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by seven wickets
Ollie Robinson registered Sussex's best bowling match figures for 55 years as they wrapped up a seven-wicket win over Middlesex in Division Two at Hove.

The 25-year-old seamer followed his first-innings 8-34 with 6-101 in the second to end the game with 14-135.

Middlesex lost Sam Robson (68) early on day three still 63 runs behind, but John Simpson (89), James Harris (66) and Steven Finn (56) took them to 378.

Australia's Alex Carey smashed 69 as Sussex reached 145-3 to seal victory.

Carey struck four sixes - all from one Nathan Sowter over - and eight fours during his 54-ball knock.

The home side's 22 points lifted them above Middlesex in the Division Two table and boosted their hopes of promotion, especially with third-placed Glamorgan losing by an innings to leaders Lancashire.

