County Championship: Warwickshire collapse sets up Somerset chanceSomerset day 3

Somerset skipper Tom Abell had previously only taken six first-class wickets this season, but has now doubled that total in this match

County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three): Warwickshire 419: Yates 141, Rhodes 82 and 146: Yates 53, Rhodes 30; Abell 4-39, J Overton 3-26 Somerset 308: Davies 109, Bess 52*, C Overton 36; Rhodes 3-37, Hannon-Dalby 3-65 and 8-0 Somerset (5 pts) need a further 250 runs to beat Warwickshire (7 pts) Scorecard

Somerset captain Tom Abell claimed a career-best 4-39 as Warwickshire slid from 48-1 to 146 all out to set up hope of a final-day win for the visitors.

Somerset started the day on 167-5, with Steven Davies going on to complete his first century in two years to help them reach 308, assisted by Dom Bess (52 not out) and Craig Overton (36).

The Bears then lost Dom Sibley, before Abell struck in successive balls.

Abell and Davies got to 8-0 before bad light ended play for the day.

Having been set 258 to win, and survived the first 2.5 overs, Somerset now have the whole of the final day to bat on a potentially turning pitch against Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel to try and keep up the pressure on leaders Essex, who scraped to a narrow win over Kent.

Earlier, Jack Brooks got in-form England contender Sibley cheaply for the second time in the match before Abell bagged both Will Rhodes, caught by James Hildreth at first slip, then Sam Hain lbw first ball.

After Somerset old boy Adam Hose survived the hat-trick ball, first-innings centurion Rob Yates again showed the main defiance with 53.

But wickets fell steadily, shared in the main by Jamie Overton and Brooks, before Abell then returned to wrap up the innings by also getting the last two wickets, Patel and Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Warwickshire batsman Sam Hain told BBC WM:

"We've controlled the majority of the game and Somerset bowled well for a session and got the better of us. But, with a 250 lead on the board, it's all to play for.

"The opportunity is there and we've got to come back and bowl how we did in the first innings. We've got to be patient. Tthe game's in the balance, but we're feeling confident.

"The message after play was that Somerset put the ball in the right areas and there's still a bit out there. It's staying low at times, there's a bit of turn so Jeets may come into play.

"The lads have just got to get their head on as a fielding unit as chances are going to come and we've got to take them."

Somerset wicket-keeper Steven Davies:

"I was given the opportunity to open the batting. Fortunately, it's a pretty good wicket and I managed to get a few which is great.

"I'm feeling al right at the minute. That's why we do all the hard yards in the winner, so hopefully I finish strong.

"The ball did start to do a bit, we got it to swing and there was seam movement there. The boys bowled beautifully and Tom Abell got his rewards.

"It's going to be a tough chase, but it is one that's manageable. The chances are good, we're feeling pretty positive and it was nice not to lose one. It can be pretty tricky in the gloom and we got through that."