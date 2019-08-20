County Championship: Yorkshire in control against Nottinghamshire at Scarborough

Nottinghamshire paceman Luke Fletcher finished with the sixth five-wicket haul of his career

Specsavers County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day three): Yorkshire 232: Tattersall 92; Wood 5-67 & 338: Lyth 81, Ballance 61, Kohler-Cadmore 59; Fletcher 5-67 Nottinghamshire 184: Moores 48; Olivier 4-60, Coad 3-58 and 135-4: Duckett 47* Nottinghamshire (3 pts) need a further 252 runs to beat Yorkshire (4 pts) Scorecard

Yorkshire ended the third day at Scarborough still needing six more wickets to claim victory over Division One bottom club Nottinghamshire, who are on 135-4, chasing 386 to win.

Resuming on 177-2, Yorkshire made 338, aided chiefly by Tom Kohler-Cadmore (59), after Gary Ballance added just nine to his overnight score to make 61.

They were kept in check by four scalps for Notts paceman Luke Fletcher (5-67).

Notts then lost four wickets, although Ben Duckett is still there on 47.

Duckett has so far put on 32 with fifth-wicket partner Liam Patterson-White, who is on 16.

Notts have all day to get the runs - and still have the useful Tom Moores, who made 48 in the first innings, to come.

But the visitors, who have not won a game this season, have only once posted a score higher than their 386-run target this season.

That was the 408 they made in their very first innings of the season back at Trent Bridge in April, although that was also against Yorkshire.

A fifth victory of the season for Yorkshire could lift them within reach of second-placed Somerset, who they are due to meet at Taunton when the County Championship resumes after another three-week T20 Blast break on 10 September.

Yorkshire spinner Keshav Maharaj:

"One or two more wickets would have been ideal, but we'll take four right now. It was tough conditions in terms of toiling for the boys, but we got our rewards for hard work.

"Notts bowled really well in the first session, and then the way Tom Kohler-Cadmore batted managed to get us a little bit of momentum.

"Duanne Olivier and Ben Coad then bowled really well for us first up and set the platform to get a few wickets.

"We're going to have to work hard because the wicket seems to be getting that bit better to bat on. But we are prepared to win in the last session of the day if that's what is needed."

Notts fast bowler Luke Fletcher told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"Any time you get five-wicket hauls, it is special because you don't do it too often. To do it here, against a big county like Yorkshire at Scarborough, is amazing.

"You get your name up on the board in the dressing room, so it's a really proud moment for me. It's been a tough game for us, but I really enjoyed bowling out there this afternoon.

"I'm really chuffed to bits. It would be even more special if we could manage to get a result at the end of it, but that's a long way off.

"We'll all have a good night in Scarborough now, get some fish and chips down the beach and come back and go again."