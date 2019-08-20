The Hundred: Darren Lehmann & Danielle Hazell to coach Leeds-based sides

Darren Lehmann played in 27 Tests for Australia and coached the national side for five years

Ex-Australia boss Darren Lehmann has been named head coach of the Leeds-based men's team for The Hundred, while Yorkshire Diamonds boss Danielle Hazell will coach the women's side.

The Australian World Cup-winning batsman and coach, 49, led Yorkshire to the 2001 County Championship title.

He coached his national side for five years from 2013 before standing down in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

Former England off-spinner Hazell, 31, retired from internationals in January.

The three-time Ashes winner, who played for Yorkshire and her native Durham, is the first English coach to be named in charge of a team for The Hundred - an eight-team men's and women's 100-ball tournament that will start in July 2020, after October's men's player draft.

And Lehmann - who was cleared of any wrongdoing in the Australia ball-tampering saga, for which three players were banned - has ruled out a return to international coaching, distancing himself from any suggestion he might take the Australia job again, or replace England coach Trevor Bayliss.

"No, I've gone past that," Lehmann told BBC Sport. "It's more about tournaments and having a bit of fun.

"I'll certainly stay away from international coaching, I don't want to travel that much any more."

The Hundred 'a massive step for women's domestic game' - Hazell

Names for the eight teams are yet to be confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board, but the Headingley-based franchise will reportedly be known as Northern Superchargers.

Other trademark applications lodged and published on the Intellectual Property Office include London Spirit, Southern Brave, Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles.

"To go back there to coach in The Hundred is exciting and hopefully we can have some success," Lehmann said.

"I know how passionate the fans are and they will demand that we play an entertaining brand of cricket and win."

Hazell added: "Things have happened pretty quickly in my coaching career but you have to take the bull by the horns and enjoy the opportunities that come your way and make the most of them.

"It's exciting to be involved in a massive step forward for women's domestic cricket. This can push the game forward."

Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur said: "We were unanimous from the start, about the two head coaches.

"Firstly, with Danni we've seen very early signs about the qualities that she will bring to The Hundred from the work that she has been doing with the Yorkshire Diamonds.

"Darren is a world-class coach with a fantastic track record. As a player, he was regarded as one of our own. Some of the skill sets he will bring to The Hundred will stand us in very good stead."

Confirmed coaching appointments for The Hundred

Birmingham: Andrew McDonald (Australia, men's); women's TBA

Cardiff: Gary Kirsten (South Africa, men's); Matthew Mott (Australia, women's)

Leeds: Darren Lehmann (Australia, men's); Danielle Hazell (England, women's)

London (Lord's): Shane Warne (Australia, men's); Lisa Keightley (Australia, women's)

London (The Oval): TBA

Manchester: Simon Katich (Australia, men's); women's TBA

Nottingham: TBA

Southampton: TBA