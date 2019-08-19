County Championship: Dent & Higgins hit Gloucestershire tons at Derby

Chris Dent's 169 came off 331 balls, as he spent nearly seven hours in the middle

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day two): Derbyshire 200: Hughes 39, Hudson-Prentice 38; Higgins 5-54, Shaw 3-50 Gloucestershire 396-7: Dent 169, Higgins 101; Rampaul 3-80 Gloucestershire (7 pts) lead Derbyshire (3 pts) by 196 runs with three wickets remaining Scorecard

Chris Dent and Ryan Higgins both made superb centuries to give visitors Gloucestershire a sizeable, growing lead over Derbyshire on day two.

The pair's 221-run sixth-wicket partnership helped the visitors reach 396-7 at the close, having resumed on 46-2 in reply to the hosts' 200.

Dent struck 20 boundaries to score 169, while Higgins made 101 from 131 balls.

They both eventually fell to Logan van Beek (2-59), but it was ultimately a bad day in the field for Derbyshire.

The home side are now 196 runs behind and Gloucestershire will have three wickets remaining when they resume on Tuesday with Jack Taylor (12 not out) and David Payne (13 not out) at the crease.

Ravi Rampaul (3-80) did give the hosts a good start to Monday morning as he had Miles Hammond caught for 36, before Dent and Higgins settled in and dominated the day's action.

Both sides are bidding for their fourth league win of the season, but second-placed Gloucestershire were 20 points ahead of seventh-placed Derbyshire before the start of the match.