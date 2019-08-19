County Championship: Dane Vilas' 266 for Lancashire punishes Glamorgan

Lancashire skipper and wicket-keeper Dane Vilas scored at more than a run a ball

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Colwyn Bay (day two): Glamorgan 257: Hemphrey 56, Patel 54, Carey 51*; Bailey 4-50, Lamb 4-70 Lancashire 544-9: Vilas 266, Jennings 86 Lancashire (8 pts) lead Glamorgan (4 pts) by 287 runs Scorecard

An imperious career-best 266 from Lancashire captain Dane Vilas put his team in complete control as they reached 544-9, 287 ahead of Glamorgan.

His runs came off just 240 balls, including 35 fours and six sixes as he dominated the bowling.

Keaton Jennings' patient 86 provided the platform in the visitors' innings after two early Michael Hogan strikes.

But Vilas upped the run-rate in century stands with Rob Jones and Danny Lamb, easily bringing maximum points.

Vilas' brutal innings took his season's average to 107 and brought memories of the double hundreds racked up by two other South Africans, Ashwell Prince and Alviro Petersen, on Lancashire's 2015 visit to the ground.

Another packed crowd of around 2,000 saw the Division Two leaders move into a strong position to collect a sixth victory of the campaign.

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I loved it, on a personal note it was nice to get a career-best but more important is the position we're in as a team, it's a big game for us.

"It's difficult to bat for the first 10 to 15 runs, and the easiest time to bat is when you're on 100. You have to make the most of it when the bowlers are down, you're in form and hitting the ball nicely and you have to cash in.

"We try and keep it nice and relaxed in the middle so you can enjoy it, whoever you're batting with, and you feel very proud when you've achieved something like that."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"I thought we bowled really well upfront. Jennings played really well and it was great to get him out, but we saw a terrific innings from Dane Vilas who played positively and on a ground like this you can take the game away from the opposition, as they scored more than 200 in the last session.

"It was a terrific innings and every now and again you have to admire that, though I don't think we executed our plans very well.

"There's two days of cricket left and we have to get ourselves in the right frame of mind to get partnerships together, like they did throughout their innings."