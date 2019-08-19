County Championship: Olivier & Lyth star as Yorkshire take charge against Notts

Duanne Olivier's four victims included Nottinghamshire skipper Chris Nash

Specsavers County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day two): Yorkshire 232: Tattersall 92; Wood 5-67 & 177-2: Lyth 81, Ballance 52* Nottinghamshire 184: Moores 48; Olivier 4-60, Coad 3-58 Nottinghamshire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (4 pts) by 225 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire fought back with ball and bat to wrest the ascendancy from struggling Notts on day two at Scarborough.

Winless Notts started the day 41-0 in reply to Yorkshire's 232 but lost six wickets in the morning session and four after lunch to crumble to 184 all out.

Duanne Olivier (4-60) and Ben Coad (3-58) helped dismiss Notts in 61 overs to give Yorkshire a 48-run advantage.

Adam Lyth (81) and Gary Ballance (52 not out) stretched that lead to 225 by the close as Yorkshire ended 177-2.

Having accumulated 41 runs without loss on Sunday evening, Notts lost six batsmen before lunch on day two in a one-sided morning session bookended by wickets in its first and last overs.

Coad ensured Ben Slater had no chance to add to his overnight 29, caught behind first ball by Jonny Tattersall, who repeated the feat to end Liam Patterson-White's dogged 15 off 65 balls as Yorkshire skipper Steven Patterson struck with the penultimate ball before lunch.

In between, visiting skipper Chris Nash (33) passed 1,000 first-class runs for the club before gifting South African seamer Olivier a return catch and then, after lunch, Tom Moores hit a belligerent 48 off 49 balls to hint at a Nottinghamshire fightback.

But he was another to be caught behind by Tattersall, who added four catches to his vital first-day 92 with the bat as Notts - 38 points adrift at the bottom of Division One - lost their final three wickets in 20 balls.

Having given themselves a great chance of a first win of the season by reducing Yorkshire to 38-5 on the opening day, Nottinghamshire now face a fight to avoid an eighth defeat in 11 Championship games.

Yorkshire - who need a win to keep the pressure on top two Essex and Somerset - avoided a repeat of that top-order capitulation at the start of their second innings as Lyth shared stands of 64 and 108 with Will Fraine (24) and Ballance to put the hosts firmly in control.

Yorkshire's Duanne Olivier

"That's been a tremendous day. If you look back at day one and that first hour when we were batting, it's crazy to think about the position we are in now.

"Every single guy fought hard, and Ben Coad with the first ball of the morning set us up. As a unit, we got stuck in and came out on top.

"Then it was excellent batting from Will Fraine and Adam Lyth and Gary Ballance as well. It seems like this whole season he has been doing so well.

"This morning, the ball was nipping around and there was a bit of swing. But the longer the sun was out, the more the wicket calmed down."

Notts coach Peter Moores told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"Probably the best time to bowl here is in the morning, and they made use of the conditions. We're disappointed because we had a very good chance to get into a really strong position.

"Chris Nash won't score many better 33s. He will be frustrated because he was playing so well and got on top of the bowlers and played a loose shot.

"For all the batters, they know they're going to have to bat well second innings. But the first job is to get them out. It was good to get Lyth at the end there.

"Tom (Moores) played well. He counter-attacked and picked his shots. It was a shame the rain came when it did. It just broke up a partnership which was forming."