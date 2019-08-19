County Championship: Hampshire's lower order frustrate Surrey despite Rikki Clarke's 7-74

England all-rounder Sam Curran took Hampshire's 10th wicket, Kyle Abbott for 72, to finish with 1-92

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Hampshire 367: Abbott 72, Stevenson 51; Clarke 7-74 Surrey 109-2: Stoneman 52*, Borthwick 26*; Edwards 2-46 Surrey 4pts trail Hampshire 3 pts by 258 runs with eight wickets remaining Scorecard

Mark Stoneman and Scott Borthwick helped steady Surrey late on after Hampshire had the better of day two.

Rikki Clarke completed a haul of 7-74 after taking five wickets on day one, but Hampshire's tail frustrated the hosts as the visitors eventually posted 367, after resuming on 222-7.

A 114-run ninth-wicket partnership between Kyle Abbott (72) and Ryan Stevenson (51) did the damage.

Ryan Patel and Sam Curran (14) fell early, before Stoneman's half-century.

The hosts recovered from 40-2 to reach the close on 109-2, with opener Stoneman on 52 alongside Borthwick (26), ready to resume their 69-run partnership on Tuesday.

But they trail Hampshire by 258 runs and will need a resilient third-day display to give themselves any serious hope of claiming their third Division One win of the season.

Earlier on Monday, Clarke added two more victims to move past 500 first-class wickets - and within two of 200 scalps for Surrey.

But his teammates found it harder to take wickets, as lower-order men Abbott and Stevenson survived nearly 30 overs together.

Surrey head coach Michael Di Venuto told BBC Radio London:

"We weren't very good with the ball at all this morning. As soon as we took the new ball we went searching for wickets and ended up picking it out of the gutter most of the time.

"Their guys played well and we certainly didn't bowl well at all, but it was pleasing for the two guys to get in and get us through to stumps with a decent partnership.

"It is a really good batting wicket so we certainly were ahead. Hampshire fought back well. They are a quality side.

"There was some turn for Dawson. He was hitting the rough outside the left-hander's off stump."

Hampshire's Ryan Stevenson told BBC Solent:

"It feels good to have a half century in first-class cricket. I haven't played first-class cricket for a while so it was nice to get back in.

"Batting with Abbo was great. He helped me through it. I just go out there and give it my best which is all I expect of myself. That may not happen again for a while, so I'll enjoy it.

"The partnership with Abbo put us in a really good position. It was a very good day from where we were. At the start of the day we would have taken that.

"We would have hoped for more wickets, but the wicket is okay, it's not too quick. Daws was threatening there at the end, so that will be interesting."