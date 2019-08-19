Graeme van Buuren: Gloucestershire all-rounder signs new one-year deal

Graeme van Buuren bowling for Gloucestershire
Van Buuren has season-best figures of 3-46 in the County Championship, averaging 30 with the bat

Gloucestershire all-rounder Graeme van Buuren has signed a new contract until the end of the 2020 campaign.

The 28-year-old South African joined the county in 2016 and has played in all three formats this season.

Right-hander Van Buuren qualifies as a non-overseas player because his wife holds a British passport.

"We are playing fantastic cricket at the moment, hopefully we can end the season with success," he told the club website.

